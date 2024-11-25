Kraven the Hunter director asks audiences to "give us a chance" to "wash away some of the other stuff that's happened" in the Sony Marvel universe

Kraven the Hunter director J.C. Chandor is asking audiences to give the Sony Marvel movie a chance, despite the mixed bag of releases so far.

The Kraven movie follows on the heels of Madame Web and Venom: The Last Dance – while Venom 3 has been a hit at the box office, Madame Web was not well received by audiences or critics.

"I don't want to get too into the nitty gritty of it, but here’s what I would say: for me as a filmmaker, my number one goal, especially, quite frankly, over the last couple of years where you guys are deep in this world … some of the fans out there, a lot of the fans, were upset with certain decisions and certain outcomes [of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe],” Chandor told ComicBook. "Then with other films, they’ve gone on to be tremendous successes. So there’s been a mixed success rate. People have got to give us a chance and come out and support this film, and literally try to wash away some of the other stuff that’s happened. Give our film a chance."

He added: "And I think they’ll realize that we've done everything we can to give them a pretty fun story. You'll see when the movie's over, there's potential for a lot of things to happen. But my goal was to isolate our movie, protect it, and just tell a good damn story. And then we'll have opportunities to do a lot of fun things."

The Sony Marvel-verse has certainly been hit and miss, with the Venom trilogy firmly a fan favorite and the Spider-Verse films garnering critical and commercial success, but movies like Morbius and Madame Web floundering. It remains to be seen if Kraven the Hunter can prove a hit with audiences or critics.

Kraven the Hunter arrives on December 13, 2024. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies left in this year, and get planning your theater trips with our roundup of the biggest movie release dates.