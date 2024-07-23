Kevin Feige is already talking to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman about future MCU projects

It turns out Deadpool and Wolverine might not be the last we see of the dynamic duo that is Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in the MCU.

When asked by Collider about Reynolds and Jackman's future, Marvel boss Kevin Feige coyly responded: "It's definitely, 'Let's get through this.' But as we sit here talking, and the movie comes out in a week, and the movie's been finished for a couple of weeks, there's certainly been a lot of discussions of, 'That was fun. What should we do next?'"

Deadpool and Wolverine will see the titular Merc with a Mouth and X-Man join forces to save the Marvel multiverse. Along with Reynolds and Jackman, the rest of the cast includes Succession's Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox and The Crown's Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova.

"I wouldn't call him a villain," Macfadyen recently told us of his character. "I think he's just a sort of I think he's a terrible sort of apparatchik, who's frustrated and disgruntled and probably is looking to improve his lot – and he has issues."

Marvel fans are already convinced that Cassandra will be wielding an Infinity Stone-encrusted Sling Ring in the Marvel Phase 5 movie, too, which would make her one of the most powerful MCU villains ever.

The first reactions for Deadpool and Wolverine have arrived, and it sounds like we're in for a treat when the movie lands this July 25 in the UK and July 26 in the US.

Keep up to date with everything the MCU has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows, or plan your next marathon with our guide on watching the Marvel movies in order.