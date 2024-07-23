Deadpool and Wolverine first reactions are here, and it’s the most hype we’ve seen for a Marvel movie in years

After months of deliberately vague trailers and its stars keeping tight lips on the press tour, the first reactions to Deadpool and Wolverine are officially out. The Marvel movie had its world premiere overnight, and the reactions will be music to the ears of MCU diehards and jaded fans alike.

"DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE is the shot in the arm the MCU so desperately needed. Vulgar, violent, scathing, and at times, even touching, this R-rated romp holds nothing back delivering on everything its fans want with maximum effort," Next Best Picture's Matt Neglia tweeted.

Jake Hamilton added to the effusive praise, saying Deadpool and Wolverine is "Top 10 Marvel — not because of its cameos, because of its heart." Another attendee agreed that it was "top-tier Marvel".

Business Insider's Olivia Singh felt the humor was also a strong point, writing, "Deadpool and Wolverine is the most fun I've had at the movies this year. The jokes land, the cameos are exciting, and the dynamic duo of Ryan and Hugh is firing on all cylinders. Laughed so hard I almost cried."

Those hoping for plenty of fan service will be heartened by Erik Voss' take. He describes the movie as "a Marvel fan's delight".

He continued: "Cameos, yes, but Ryan Reynolds handpicked the ones to deliver surgical comedic impact. It rewards MCU obsession AND knowing the lives of these chiseled heroes."

Critic Mike Ryan said it's a "love letter" to the Fox era of Marvel movies, while ComicBook's Jamie Jirak tweeted, "I feel so satisfied as a Marvel fan AND as someone whose fav movie is Grease." Intriguing...

By now, you're already plenty hyped. So what's two more to whet the appetite? Collider's Maggie Lovitt was a huge fan, commenting, "#DeadpoolAndWolverine is THE superhero nostalgia fest you’ve been waiting for. If you’ve been suffering from “superhero fatigue” this will be a fucking shock to your system that will have you laughing, screaming, and crying. 10/10 no notes."

Finally, Josh Horowitz said, "The reports of the MCU’s demise have been greatly exaggerated. It’s a true crowdpleaser and very fun. This will make all the money."

Directed by Stranger Things' Shawn Levy, who previously collaborated with lead Ryan Reynolds on The Adam Project and Free Guy, the superhero threequel marks the Merc with a Mouth's introduction to the MCU, as he teams up with Hugh Jackman's adamantium-clawed mutant to save "everything he's ever cared about". And well, things get complicated in a big timey-wimey way...

As if preventing the deaths of Deadpool's friends and family wasn't high-stakes enough, the pair also have a run-in with Emma Corrin's Cassandra Nova, Professor X's evil twin sister, who's hellbent on getting her brother to notice her by being "the worst version of herself".

Deadpool and Wolverine releases on July 25 in the UK, and a day later in the US. For more, check out all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way, as well as our guide to how to watch the Marvel movies in order.