Harrison Ford’s chaotic Captain America: Brave New World interviews just keep on getting funnier: "I will not answer that stupid question"

Harrison Ford’s interviews from San Diego Comic-Con just keep on getting better, proving that the Captain America: Brave New World star is a truly relatable king.

When asked by ScreenRant who he thinks is the ‘ Anchor Being ’ of Marvel Universe 616 , Ford looked truly stumped and said "616? I’m in Universe 616? I’m on a… I’m out of my orbit."

Don’t worry Ford, we are just as confused as you are, but let’s break it down. Anchor beings, newly introduced in Deadpool and Wolverine , are heroes in which a particular universe revolves around. If the Anchor Being dies, the universe dies, which is why Deadpool goes in search of Wolverine to save his universe, as he is an Anchor Being.

If that wasn't enough for poor Ford, he was then asked by Entertainment Weekly in a Captain America 4 group interview, "Who deals better with snakes," Thunderbolt Ross or Indiana Jones?

"This is a 'Who shot first, Greedo or Han Solo,'" Ford said, bringing up his past Star Wars character's iconic arrival and the everlasting debate around it. "I will not answer that stupid question," Ford continued, jokingly. The whole cast then laughed and Ford added, "But thank you. Delighted to have the opportunity."

The jokester seemed to have a lot of fun at SDCC 2024, as aside from delivering some hilarious answers, he completely stole the show during Marvel’s panel in Hall H when he walked onto the stage pretending to ‘Hulk out’. "I think my wife thinks I look like that all the time, so it was not that big a deal," Ford told GamesRadar+ after the panel.

Ford plays Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross and his alias, Red Hulk, in the upcoming Marvel movie Captain America: Brave New World, alongside The Boys’ Giancarlo Esposito who was revealed as villain Sidewinder at SDCC .

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14, 2025. For more, check out our Marvel SDCC 2024 coverage and SDCC 2024 live blog for a play-by-play on what went down. Or, keep up to date with the MCU with our guide to the upcoming Marvel movies and shows, or see how to watch the Marvel movies in order.