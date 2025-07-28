Fantastic Four doesn't quite beat Superman at the box office in its opening weekend, but the Marvel movie is doing better internationally than its DC counterpart

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hasn't quite beaten Superman at the US box office over its opening weekend, but Marvel's First Family is doing better than the Man of Steel overseas.

The new Marvel movie made $118 million at the US box office over the weekend after hitting theaters on July 25, and $100 million internationally, putting it at a worldwide total of $218 million. Superman, which was the first theatrical outing in James Gunn's new DCU Chapter One, meanwhile, beat Fantastic Four domestically with $122 million, but fell short overseas with a total of $95 million.

This means that Fantastic Four had the bigger opening weekend globally, but there was only $1 million in it – though it's worth noting that Fantastic Four's numbers could change in the coming days as final totals for the weekend come in.

Fantastic Four's overall numbers still give the movie one of the biggest opening weekends of 2025, behind other titles like A Minecraft Movie and Jurassic World Rebirth, and it's doing better than the MCU's previous offerings this year. By comparison, Captain America: Brave New World debuted to $89 million in February, while Thunderbolts* made $74 million over its opening weekend in May.

Directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/the Thing. The first installment of Marvel Phase 6 also stars Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Devourer of Worlds, and Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer, Galactus' herald.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is out now in theaters. For more on the movie, check out our Fantastic Four: First Steps review, or our spoiler-filled guide to the Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credits scenes.