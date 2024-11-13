Deadpool and Wolverine creators used comic superfans to source Wolverine variants – and even Steven Spielberg was involved

Deadpool and Wolverine has a whole lot of stand-out moments, but one of the most impressive was the Wolverine variants montage. After Wade Wilson finds out that Logan is his world's anchor being, he steals a TVA TemPad to head through the multiverse to find a replacement.

This takes him to meet some very deep-cut Wolverine variants, including Cavillrine, Old Man Logan, and Patch. Speaking in a new documentary called Assembled: The Making of Deadpool and Wolverine (available on Dinsey+), the movie's editors explain they got a whole bunch of help to make the sequence.

"In the script, we find a few Wolverine variants," editor Dean Zimmerman said. "When we put it together, it almost wanted to be this montage. But we didn't have enough pieces to make it a montage so it wasn't until we showed Shawn like, 'Here's what we're thinking.' Then all of a sudden, it's like, 'Well let's get the John Byrne brown and tan costume. Let's get Wolverine on the cross. Let's get Cavillrine.'"

In order to source the variants, editor Shane Reid said that they drew on fans. "We hit some, like, real deep-cut comic fans to start digging out these Logan variants that existed over time," he added, explaining that they worked hard to pull these moments exactly how you see them in the comics.

"At the same time, we're contrasting it with Huey Lewis, 'The Power of Love'," Reid adds, as the editors reveal that getting the Back to the Future song was a "mountain to secure" for director Shawn Levy. According to Zimmerman, "Yeah, Shawn called [Steven] Spielberg and [Robert] Zemeckis and the ungettable get we're getting."

The resulting montage was very impressive and even featured a suit that cost $100,000 to make despite only being on screen for 10 seconds. Check out our breakdown of all the Wolverine variants to help you work out who was who in the sequence.

Deadpool and Wolverine is on Disney Plus now. For more MCU, check out our guides to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows, the Marvel timeline, and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.