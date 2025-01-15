Captain America: Brave New World runtime revealed – and it's Marvel's shortest Captain America movie yet

The runtime for Captain America: Brave New World has been revealed, and it's relatively short for a Marvel movie.

Per the AMC Theaters website , the runtime is one hour and 58 minutes, which makes it the shortest Captain America installment to date. 2011's The First Avenger clocks in at two hours and four minutes, while 2014's The Winter Soldier is two hours and 16 minutes and 2016's Civil War is two hours and 27 minutes.

There aren't many MCU movies under two hours, and Brave New World joins a list of just eight out of 34 titles. The Marvels, released back in 2023, is the MCU's shortest movie at one hour and 45 minutes, while The Incredible Hulk, Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Thor: Love and Thunder make up the rest of the ranks.

By contrast, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is two hours and 30 minutes and the MCU's longest title, Avengers: Endgame, clocks in at a whopping three hours and one minute.

Brave New World sees Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson return to take on the titular mantle, alongside a cast that includes Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, AKA Falcon, Giancarlo Esposito as Sidewinder, Tim Blake Nelson as Leader, and Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

Captain America: Brave New World arrives on the big screen on February 14 as part of Marvel Phase 5. In the meantime, get up to speed with our guide to the other new superhero movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.