Avengers: Doomsday's timeline just got a whole lot more confusing as Marvel boss Kevin Feige says "a heck of a lot" of people will visit the Fantastic Four's Baxter Building

Kevin Feige just dropped some hints about how the Fantastic Four fits into Avengers: Doomsday, but he might have just made the Marvel timeline a whole lot more confusing in the process.

"The fun of an Avengers movie is introducing people to each other and seeing how very different personalities get along," Feige told Marvel.com. "In the case of a movie that involves the threat of worlds literally colliding, it’s fun to see them visit each other’s homes. So with the Baxter Building set, let’s say it had four or five people in it at most in the Fantastic Four movie. And it’s got a heck of a lot more people in it [in Doomsday]."

Now, here's where it gets confusing – The Fantastic Four: First Steps takes place on Earth-828, while the rest of the Avengers are on Earth-616. However, we saw the Fantastic Four's ship arrive on 616 in the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene, which begs the question: when and how do the rest of the Avengers end up on 828 to reach the Baxter Building?

Doomsday will see a new-ish line-up of Earth's Mightiest Heroes take on Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach reprise their roles as Marvel's First Family, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, Letitia Wright's Black Panther, and the Thunderbolts*.

Avengers: Doomsday hits the big screen on December 18, 2026, but The Fantastic Four: First Steps is out now in theaters. For more, check out our Fantastic Four: First Steps review, or our spoiler-heavy guide to the Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credits scenes.