Avengers: Doomsday directors tease it's even bigger than Endgame as Paul Rudd hints at more practical, "jaw dropping" sets in the MCU crossover

Avengers: Doomsday has been under lock and key ever since filming began, with barely a leak or a spoiler hitting social media.

So, when official word drops from those in the know, you best believe it's big news. And that's exactly what we received at this past weekend's Walt Disney Studios panel at D23, complete with a behind-closed-doors video message from Ant-Man star Paul Rudd and Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

"This movie is, to say the least, a big one for us," the Russos began in a recorded message. "It is bigger than anything we have ever done. We are bringing together so many of your favorite heroes to face one of the greatest threats to the MCU."

Then, Paul Rudd – master of comic timing – intervened with his own little tease for expectant Marvel fans.

"We’re surrounded by jaw-dropping sets and some truly incredible talent… Bringing this story to the big screen means the world to us, and we couldn’t do it without your support."

Prior to the Russos and Paul Rudd, a sizzle reel of iconic Marvel moments was shown, featuring the likes of Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, and Anthony Mackie's Captain America.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently filming in London and sees a clutch of heroes, new and old, dealing with the emerging threat of Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr.

Alongside some more expected names, including the cast of Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts/The New Avengers, a selection of Legacy X-Men actors will return, including James Marsden as Cyclops and Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier.

In terms of story, little is known about Avengers: Doomsday, save for the Thunderbolts post-credits scene teasing the arrival of the Fantastic Four from Earth-838 into the MCU's Sacred Timeline. As shown in the Fantastic Four post-credits scene, Doom also has an interest in Sue and Reed's son, Franklin.

Avengers: Doomsday is set for release on December 18, 2026.

