Another Marvel star has admitted to having no idea Robert Downey Jr. would be back as Doctor Doom: "What the f***?"

Marvel star Don Cheadle, who plays Rhodey in the MCU, has confessed to having no idea about Robert Downey Jr.'s return as Doctor Doom.

The news was surprise announced at this year's San Diego Comic-Con during Marvel's blowout Hall H panel, making the crowd go wild.

"I was like, 'What the fuck?'" Cheadle told Collider. He added that he couldn't reveal any more information, even if he wanted to: "Everything is clay right now. They're rewriting, they're reworking, and so I honestly can't even tease anything."

Cheadle isn't the only Marvel star to be taken aback by the news. Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel, shared that she had no idea, even though she'd met with Kevin Feige that very day. "I want to be clear. I was just with Kevin [Feige]. It was like that same day," she revealed. "And he was like, 'Oh yeah, we’re doing a thing at Comic-Con.' He did not say that at all! Not at all!"

At the moment, there are no further details on Downey Jr.'s return, though one leaker has suggested we'll first see him in a post-credits scene. Whether that turns out to be true remains to be seen, but we'd say it'd make a lot of sense to see Victor Von Doom in the Fantastic Four post-credits scene…

