Brie Larson had no idea about Robert Downey Jr.'s surprise Marvel return as Doctor Doom – but she has a better idea about her own future

Robert Downey Jr.'s shock Marvel return as Doctor Doom didn't just take us by surprise – it also caught Marvel stars off guard.

One of those stars is Captain Marvel actor Brie Larson, who had no idea her Avengers: Endgame co-star was coming back. "I want to be clear. I was just with Kevin [Feige]. It was like that same day," she told The Playlist's Bingeworthy podcast. "And he was like, 'Oh yeah, we’re doing a thing at Comic-Con.' He did not say that at all! Not at all!"

But, Larson does have a better idea about what's ahead for her. "I just loved being with those ladies so much,” she said of her The Marvels co-stars Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris. "And I think that the sentiment of it is so right to me and is much more where I'm at in my life, which is, there's no one superhero that can save us. It takes all kinds of people that have their own special skill sets and the ability to understand that the brink of disaster cannot be stopped by one. It's all of us coming together. So that feels really right to me. And you know, as for the future, there's things that I know, but I can't tell you."

Downey Jr.'s return was announced at Marvel's blowout Hall H panel. He'll be playing Doctor Doom in both Avengers 5, renamed to Avengers: Doomsday, and Avengers: Secret Wars. But, he might be showing up a little earlier than Avengers 5.

The Russo brothers are also returning to helm both Avengers 5 and 6, and, reportedly, Downey Jr. would only return if they did, too.

