Andrew Garfield denies being signed up for Spider-Man 4, but also knows "no one’s gonna trust" him after No Way Home

Andrew Garfield is denying being in Spider-Man 4, although he knows no one will believe him after his 'surprise' role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Garfield repeatedly denied starring in No Way Home, though, of course, he was one of the three Spider-Men in that movie. Lately, rumors have abounded that he'll be back as Peter Parker in the upcoming Spider-Man 4.

"I'm gonna disappoint you," he told GQ. "Yeah, no. But I know no one's gonna trust anything I say from now on."

But, Garfield didn't rule out a return to franchises completely. "If it felt in line with my soul and was gonna be fun," he said. "Maybe I'm gonna have like five kids at some point, and I'm gonna need to start saving up for the school tuition or something."

Spider-Man 4, starring Tom Holland as the webslinger, is set to release on July 24, 2026. No plot details are known just yet. Interestingly, that's very close to Christopher Nolan's next movie, The Odyssey, which Holland and Zendaya (who plays MJ in the MCU) also have roles in.

Next up for Marvel is the animated series Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man this January 29, with Captain America: Brave New World coming soon after on February 14. After that, Daredevil: Born Again and Thunderbolts* are both releasing in the first half of the year on March 4 and May 2, respectively.

