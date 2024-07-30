Henry Cavill's Warhammer adaptation for Prime Video could still move forward if "creative guidelines" are worked out by the end of the year

Henry Cavill's live-action Warhammer adaptation has hit a bit of a snag – and now the clock is ticking for the upcoming Prime Video show.

During its annual financial report, Games Workshop, the studio behind Warhammer, reiterated that the show will not proceed unless they can come to an agreement on "creative guidelines" with Amazon (via IGN). The series was first announced back in 2022, with the studio previously striking a deal with Amazon that grants the streaming giant exclusive rights to develop films and television series that take place within the Warhammer 40k universe.

However, Games Workshop said they will only work with Amazon for 12 months – beginning in December 2023 and ending in December 2024 – to "agree on creative guidelines for the films and television series to be developed by Amazon" and that things will "only proceed if the creative guidelines are mutually agreed between Games Workshop and Amazon." An agreement has not yet been reached.

In December 2023, it was officially announced that Cavill would both executive produce and star in the series. That same month, the actor spoke about the project in an interview with Josh Horowitz, saying, "It is the greatest privilege of my professional career to have this opportunity. I can't say too much, again it's early days still, but to have this opportunity to bring it to the screen and be at the tiller so it can be faithful, is key to me."

Warhammer 40k does not yet have a release date, but we're remaining hopeful. For more, check out the ever-growing list of upcoming video game adaptations.