Henry Cavill's Warhammer 40k adaptation is officially going ahead, lining up Amazon Prime Video’s most exciting franchise yet

Amazon Prime Video’s Warhammer 40,000 franchise is officially moving ahead. Since it was first announced last year, updates have been pretty stagnant on this one, but luckily, we’ve finally had some good news after Games Workshop finalized its deal with Amazon Studios to bring the beloved game to the screen.

Henry Cavill, fresh off his exit from The Witcher and the DC universe, is set to be involved as an executive producer and star, although no casting or character details have been confirmed yet. The update is a hugely exciting one as now Prime Video has all the ingredients to make its most exciting franchise yet.

First of all, it’s an incredible universe to adapt, primed for the screen, especially with a studio like Amazon behind it. Set in the 41st Millennium, the grim dark universe follows warring factions who fight endless battles across different worlds. Having seen the scale that Prime Video managed with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, as well as its ability to create a satisfying cinematic universe with The Boys, the studio could be onto something special.

Cavill’s involvement is equally as exciting too, not least because he’s proved his sci-fi chops playing both Geralt of Rivia and Superman. His passion for the project is also palpable, as can be seen in an Instagram post he shared last year. "For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action," he wrote. "Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life."

While the project is still in its early development stages, the new update means that Amazon can start hiring talent to make both film and TV projects set in the universe. Watch this space then.

