5 years after it was announced, the live-action Gundam movie finds home at Netflix – and The Housemaid and Street Fighter stars are up for lead roles

The long-delayed Gundam movie may see the light of day after all, with Netflix reportedly nabbing the distribution rights to the first-ever live-action feature.

According to Deadline, the streamer is on board to develop the film further – and has even tapped Sweet Tooth showrunner Jim Mickle to write and direct. The Housemaid's Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo, who'll soon be seen in video game adaptation Street Fighter, are set to star, too.

Mickle is geared up to produce alongside his Nightshade partner Linda Moran, while Centineo will produce with Enzo Marc under his Arkhum banner. In short, the new take is finally shaping up quite nicely...

Created by Yoshiyuki Tomino, the decade-spanning Gundam franchise is regarded as one of the best anime of all time, having kicked off with Japanese TV show Mobile Suit Gundam in 1979. Since then, it has spawned more than 18 small-screen spin-offs, 7 standalone movies, and countless mangas and graphic novels.

Having pioneered anime's mecha trend, by depicting robots within a military setting, the series is set in the futuristic Universal Century and centers on a young, inexperienced crew who team up with a gifted, 15-year-old pilot and his giant droid to fight the colony-controlling Principality of Zeon.

Legendary's Gundam was first announced way back in 2021, with Jordan Vogt-Roberts attached to helm the flick following his collaboration with the studio on Kong: Skull Island. As Deadline confirms, the production company and Vogt-Roberts are no longer involved.

