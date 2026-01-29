5 years after it was announced, the live-action Gundam movie finds home at Netflix – and The Housemaid and Street Fighter stars are up for lead roles

Mobile Suit Gundam
The long-delayed Gundam movie may see the light of day after all, with Netflix reportedly nabbing the distribution rights to the first-ever live-action feature.

According to Deadline, the streamer is on board to develop the film further – and has even tapped Sweet Tooth showrunner Jim Mickle to write and direct. The Housemaid's Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo, who'll soon be seen in video game adaptation Street Fighter, are set to star, too.

