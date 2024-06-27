Buffy the Vampire Slayer Sarah Michelle Gellar star joins the cast of Dexter prequel

Sarah Michelle Gellar has joined the cast of Dexter: Original Sin in a special guest-starring role.

Gellar is set to play Tanya Martin, the CSI Chief at the Miami Metro Police Department aka Dexter's new Boss. The prequel series stars Patrick Gibson as a young Dexter Morgan, with Christian Slater set to play his adoptive father Harry and Molly Brown (Senior Year) set to play a young Debra Morgan. Patrick Dempsey and Christina Milian have also joined the cast (H/T Deadline).

"It's going to be a bloody good ride," Gellar wrote on Instagram. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star recently starred in the Teen Wolf spin-off series Wolf Pack and was a guest on RuPaul's Drag Race.

Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter as he transitions from student to vigilante serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, his adoptive father Harry helps him channel his inner darkness. Harry helps him design a special Code to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. However, this becomes a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

"Sarah Michelle Gellar is a pop culture icon who perfectly rounds out our best-in-class cast featuring Christian Slater and Patrick Dempsey among others,” Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks said in a statement. "We’re thrilled to have her return to the Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios family and join the origin story of the Dexter franchise."

Dexter: Original Sin does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.