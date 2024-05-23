Star of fan-favorite Netflix show to play young Dexter in prequel to hit serial killer show

A new Dexter prequel series is headed to Showtime – and the casting is perfect.

Patrick Gibson (Shadow and Bone) is set to play a young Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin. Christian Slater is set to play his adoptive father Harry, with Molly Brown (Senior Year) set to play a young Debra Morgan. Original Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips is set to executive-produce.

Per the official synopsis, Dexter: Original "follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department."

Dexter, based on the series of novels by Jeff Lindsay, first aired on Showtime in 2006 and ran for eight seasons. Taking place in Miami, Florida, the show follows Dexter Morgan as he balances being a forensic blood spatter analyst by day and a vigilante serial killer by night. Original Sin takes place 15 years before the events of Dexter season 1, with Showtime ordering 10 episodes.

Michael C. Hall, coming in hot off his starring role of the enormously successful series Six Feet Under, played Dexter Morgan, with Jennifer Carpenter as his sister Debra, Lauren Velez as Lieutenant Maria LaGuerta, Erik King as Dexter's coworker and nemesis James Doakes, Julie Bennett as his the mother of his child Rita, and C.S. Lee as quirky coworker Vincent Masuka.

Dexter: Original Sin does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best new shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.