7 years later, a new entry in a cult classic Netflix horror series is coming

Good news horror fans, Peachfuzz is officially back as Netflix’s hit movie series Creep is being turned into a TV show with star Mark Duplass returning.

As reported by Variety , Duplass Brothers Productions has a new TV show based on the 2014 stalker horror and its sequel that has already completed filming. The show, titled The Creep Tales, welcomes back the team behind the movies including star and writer Mark Duplass, along with director Patrick Brice who serve as the series' co-creators, with Brice directing all episodes. In addition, Chris Donlon serves as editor and executive producer, with Duplass, Jay Duplass, and Mel Eslyn producing. The project was independently produced without a distributor attached.

10 years ago, one of the best found footage horror movies Creep hit Netflix introducing us to the majorly creepy Josef (Duplass) who lures a camera operator to his rural house under the premise that he is a dying man wanting to make a video for his unborn son. But what starts as shooting a day in the life soon turns into a living nightmare as the cameraman finds that Josef is much stranger and more sinister than he first appeared. Creep 2 then dropped in 2017 where Josef once again invites another video artist to a residence and inflicts the same torment onto her.

It sounds as though the Duplass Brothers are using the same recipe for horror when it comes to the show, as per the official description: "The series is based on a collection of video tapes in the secret vault of the world’s deadliest and most socially uncomfortable serial killer, who hires his victims to film him for the day under false pretenses. Each episode exposes a new victim from one of the fabled Creep Tapes."

In addition to the news, Duplass took to Twitter to tease the upcoming series via a short video showing the movie’s memorable character Peachfuzz (which is essentially Josef wearing a very off-putting wolf mask) whilst the song Also Sprach Zarathustra from 2001: A Space Odyssey plays in the background. Watch the video below.

An official release date and wider cast list for The Creep Tales is yet to be released, but if Josef and Peachfuzz are back to their old tricks, we cannot wait to see which unlucky soul he targets next.

Creep and Creep 2 are available to stream on Netflix right now.