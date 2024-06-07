The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 confirms release date, and unveils two new images

AMC has confirmed The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 release date, and unveiled two new images from the show that see Norman Reedus's Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol in action.

The France-set spin-off, which earned hugely positive reviews when it premiered back in late 2023, will return on September 29.

It's good news for fans across the pond, too, as Sky and NOW have announced they'll be hosting the zombie horror-drama in line with its US launch. (The UK-based platforms recently aired Rick and Michonne-centric outing The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live).

Set some time after the events of The Walking Dead season 11, Daryl Dixon sees the eponymous survivor get washed up on a beach in Marseille – and quickly tasked by a nun to ferry Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi), a young French boy believed to be some sort of super empathetic messiah, to a secret location in Northern France. Teaming up with Sister Isabelle (Clémence Poésy), Daryl accepts, setting him off on a perilous journey full of new burner zombies, a nefarious nightclub owner, and a power-hungry political leader.

At New York Comic Con 2023, it was confirmed McBride would feature heavily in season 2, having signed on as a series regular, and that it'd be called The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol. The news delighted longtime viewers, who were devastated when she, having originally been set to lead the series with Reedus, dropped out before production even began due to it filming overseas.

McBride made a cameo in the final few minutes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1, which is available to stream now on AMC Plus. It's evident she's still on American soil, thanks to the sign for Freeport, Maine. The sequence sees her relentlessly pursue a man on a motorcycle. So it'll be interesting to see how the post-apocalyptic besties cross paths again in the new batch of episodes.

For more, check out our handy guide on how to watch The Walking Dead franchise in order, or have a look at our list of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way.