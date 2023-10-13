Melissa McBride's Carol is officially set to return to The Walking Dead universe in Daryl Dixon season 2

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has officially got a new lead – and an intriguing subtitle – ahead of season 2.

At New York Comic Con 2023, AMC revealed that Melissa McBride would be reprising her role as Carol Peletier in the spin-off's greenlit second chapter, and that she'll have a significant role in the next batch of episodes as a series regular, too. So much so, in fact, that the show will now be called The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol.

"I've known there was much more to be told of Carol's story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away," McBride said in a statement on Thursday, October 12.

"Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I'm so excited to continue Carol's journey here. This team of storytellers have done amazing work to land these two established characters in an entirely new world to them, and I'm loving the discoveries!"

It's certainly an interesting turn of events given McBride's tumultuous connection to the series up 'til now. Initially, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon was set to be a two-hander, fronted by McBride and Norman Reedus. But, in April 2022, AMC stated that the former would no longer be involved, due to the fact that it was filming overseas. Showrunner David Zabel found a way around this, however, as Daryl talks to Carol over a radio in episode 5. (Though it's worth noting that the scene is essentially a flashback and he's in Maine at the time, not France).

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon concludes on Sunday, October 15 on AMC and AMC+. For more, check out our handy guide on how to watch The Walking Dead franchise in order, or have a look at our list of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way.