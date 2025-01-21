First trailer drops for The Bear star's new psychological horror movie with John Malkovich as a cult leader

Opus | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri's psychological horror Opus just landed a creepy first trailer, and it's giving Blink Twice vibes. The film comes from A24, the studio behind modern horror gems like Midsommar, Hereditary, and The Witch, so you know you should get ready for a deliciously weird time.

"There's no cult like celebrity", reads the tagline in the trailer (which you can see above), as a young woman cluelessly tries to unravels the mysteries behind an eccentric cult.

Opus follows magazine writer Ariel (Edebiri) who is invited to the remote compound of a reclusive rock star, Moretti (played by John Malkovich), who disappeared thirty years ago in mysterious circumstances. It's a career-making story, and she's given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to write a piece about it. However, as she sees herself surrounded by his cult of fans, the young journalist realises there is a twisted plan in motion, and it involves her.

Edebiri and Malkovich are joined in the cast by Amber Midthunder (Prey), Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us), Stephanie Suganami (Power Book II: Ghost), Young Mazino (Beef), and Tatanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon).

Former GQ writer Mark Anthony Green wrote and directed the film in his feature directorial debut, which is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this year before its theatrical release in March.

Edebiri is expected to reprise soon her role of Sydney Adamu in Hulu's award-winning show The Bear, which was renewed for a season 4 last year. We've recently seen her in the indie gem The Sweet East, and as the voice of Envy in Disney's massive box office hit Inside Out 2.

Opus is released in cinemas on March 14. In the meantime, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.