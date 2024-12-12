New horror movie from the studio behind Midsommar and Heretic unveils its first look and plot details

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri is a "meek yet hungry" writer drawn into the beguiling, twisted world of an elusive pop star in the first look at new horror movie Opus.

A24 released the image as it announced the film – which has musical numbers in it and is being described as a "tense, psychosocial game of cat and mouse", according to Bloody Disgusting – will be premiering at Sundance Film Festival in January, alongside dark comedy If I Had Legs I'd Kick You and fantasy flick The Legend of Ochi.

In the still, which you can see below, Edebiri appears as Ariel, a writer who gets more than she bargained for when she accepts an invitation to the remote compound of legendary musician Moretti (John Malkovich), who supposedly disappeared 30 years ago, and is forced to spend the evening with his "cult of sycophants and intoxicated journalists".

Coming to Sundance 2025: Mark Anthony Green’s OPUS, Mary Bronstein’s IF I HAD LEGS I’D KICK YOU, & Isaiah Saxon's THE LEGEND OF OCHI. @sundancefest pic.twitter.com/PHYzraSFqqDecember 11, 2024

Amber Midthunder (Prey), Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us), Stephanie Suganami (Power Book II: Ghost), Young Mazino (Beef), and Tatanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon) round out Opus's supporting cast. Former GQ journalist Mark Anthony Green directs.

Opus is the latest in a trend of pop star-centered horror movies, following on from M. Night Shyamalan's Trap and Smile 2. A24 is no stranger to rolling out genre hits, either, having previously produced the likes of Heretic, the X trilogy, and Midsommar and distributed last year's Aussie-made fave Talk to Me. So we'll be sure to keep you posted on its theatrical release date.

