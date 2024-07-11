George RR Martin says a big dragon question will be answered in The Winds of Winter

A Song of Ice and Fire author George RR Martin has promised answers to a big dragon question is on the way – and we'll find out more in The Winds of Winter and beyond.

In a lengthy post on his Not a Blog page, Martin shared his meditations on various dragon-related topics, and he also slipped in an intriguing tease about what we might learn about these majestic creatures in his future works.

"They bond with men… some men… and the why and how of that, and how it came to be, will eventually be revealed in more detail in THE WINDS OF WINTER and A DREAM OF SPRING and some in BLOOD & FIRE. (Septon Barth got much of it right)," he wrote, fairly cryptically.

Of course, we see plenty of these bonds between dragon and Targaryen (or Velaryon) in the Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon TV shows, which are adapted from Martin's works. Blood and Fire seems to be the upcoming second volume of Fire and Blood, the Targaryen history that forms the basis of House of the Dragon. The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring, meanwhile, are the highly (highly, highly, highly) anticipated final two books in the Song of Ice and Fire series, which Game of Thrones is adapted from.

As for Septon Barth, as revealed in The World of Ice and Fire, he thought bloodmages in Old Valyria created dragons from wyverns. In-universe, his theories are pretty derided, but it would seem he's at least close to the answer.

But, Martin's most recent update on The Winds of Winter might be a little disappointing. He confirmed it's still not done just yet, but did promise that, when it is done, we'll all hear about it.

