George RR Martin gives an update on Winds of Winter – and no, it's still not done
Don't believe any rumors
A Song of Ice and Fire scribe George RR Martin has given an update on his forthcoming novel The Winds of Winter – and no, it's not finished just yet.
The books, of course, have been adapted into the wildly successful Game of Thrones HBO show, with the prequel Fire and Blood forming the basis for House of the Dragon, which is currently airing its second season.
Martin, writing on his Not a Blog page, shared an update that he'd be meeting with his British publishers soon. But, he cautioned, this isn't a sign that the novel is done.
"Last year, when I mentioned seeing my Voyager editor in London, the internet went nuts, throwing up all sorts of theories about how this meant that WINDS OF WINTER was done and a huge announcement was at hand. Uhhhh… sorry guys, but no. That's not how it works," he wrote.
Later in the post, he added: "It does NOT signify that some momentous announcement is at hand. It doesn't signify anything, actually… except a desire to touch base, catch up, renew old contacts or make some new ones… and enjoy a nice meal. So calm down, please. When WINDS OF WINTER is done, the word will not trickle out, there WILL be a big announcement… where and when I cannot say."
He also gave an update on the Game of Thrones stage play set to open in London, which will be another prequel to the events of the main novels and TV show. "HARRENHAL was our first title, since it is set during the fateful Harrenhal tourney, but now we are leaning toward THE IRON THRONE," he revealed. "It's coming along well, I am told. Young Ned, Young Robert, Lyanna, Rhaegal, Howland Reed… should be fun. And jousting. On stage. The dream is to open somewhere on London's West End in 2025… but there's still a lot of work to do."
House of the Dragon season 2 continues on HBO in the US and Sky and NOW in the UK. You can check out our deep dives on the show below:
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
- House of the Dragon season 2, episodes 1-4 review
- House of the Dragon season 2 showrunner on why Blood and Cheese is nothing like Game of Thrones' Red Wedding
- House of the Dragon season 2 showrunner doesn't feel the pressure of following the controversial Game of Thrones season 8: "Our challenge comes from within"
- House of the Dragon showrunner teases season 3: "You don't want to end up in that place where you're doing the same thing again and again"
- House of the Dragon season 2 showrunner breaks down the complicated relationship between Daemon and Rhaenyra: "Conflict is the order of the day"
- House of the Dragon season 2 showrunner says Rhaenyra and Alicent's bond is still the heart of the show: "We understand that these two women are connected"
- Aemond Targaryen actor Ewan Mitchell breaks down that House of the Dragon season 2, episode 4 ending: "He very much knew what he was doing"
- House of the Dragon star Ewan Mitchell on why Aemond Targaryen lives to the same code as Robert De Niro in Heat
- House of the Dragon star Ewan Mitchell talks Aemond and Daemon's rivalry: "There's almost a romantic element to it"
- House of the Dragon star Ewan Mitchell explains how Michael Myers inspired Aemond Targaryen
- House of the Dragon season 2, episode 1 recap and Easter eggs
- House of the Dragon season 2, episode 2 recap and Easter eggs
- House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3 recap and Easter eggs
- House of the Dragon season 2, episode 4 recap and Easter eggs
- Hugh Hammer explained
- How Blood and Cheese is different from the book
- How Rook's Rest is different from the book
- Cregan Stark explained
- Addam of Hull explained
- Daeron Targaryen explained
- Alys Rivers explained
- The dragonseeds explained
- The history of Vhagar
- House of the Dragon season 2 release schedule
I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.