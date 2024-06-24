The next Game of Thrones spin-off will release in 2025, George RR Martin confirms

Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin has revealed the release window for the next spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – and it's very soon.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas, the first of which is titled The Hedge Knight, and is another prequel to the original series of books (and the TV show). It's not quite as far back on the timeline as House of the Dragon, though. It takes place 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, which means it's 100 years on from House of the Dragon.

"Filming started last week in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where much of the original GAME OF THRONES was shot," Martin wrote on his Not a Blog site. "Based on my novella The Hedge Knight, the new show will debut early next year, in 2025. Only six episodes for this one. A novella is considerably shorter than a novel (particularly one of my novels), so there's less source material."

A first look at the new show was recently released, which shows star Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall amid a crowd. The official synopsis teases that the show will follow "a young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

