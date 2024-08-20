The Last of Us season 2 has wrapped filming as editor tells cast and crew "we will bring your hard work home now"

After six months of production, The Last of Us season 2 has wrapped filming.

Show editor Timothy Good posted a series of photos on Twitter from what appeared to be The Last of Us season wrap party. He wrote, "Wrapped! Congratulations to the incredible production crew of The Last of Us season 2. We will bring your hard work home now!"

Wrapped! Congratulations to the incredible production crew of #TheLastOfUs season 2. We will bring your hard work home now! #editing #postproduction #TLOU @HBO @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3wZZaBnapEAugust 19, 2024

The Last of Us season 2 currently has a 2025 release window, though an August wrap date would suggest the show could drop in the early part of the year. For comparison, the first season wrapped in July 2022 and premiered on HBO six months later.

Series regulars Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, and Gabriel Luna will be joined by a clutch of newcomers, including Kaitlyn Dever as Abby and Isabela Merced as Dina.

Merced has already set the tone for the upcoming season in a new interview with Happy Sad Confused by heaping praise on her new castmates.

"Give [Kaitlyn Dever] the damn Emmy, honestly," Merced said. "I'm so excited for people to see how incredibly well Bella and Kaitlyn did on this."

The first brief teaser for The Last of Us season 2 was released earlier this month, showcasing a handful of scenes adapted from Naughty Dog's video game sequel The Last of Us Part 2. It also gave a first glimpse at Catherine O'Hara's unnamed character, who appears to be offering therapy to Joel in Jackson, the community that appeared in the first season.

