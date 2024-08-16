Kaitlyn Dever's performance as Abby in The Last of Us season 2 is already getting the highest of praise from one of her co-stars: "Give her the damn Emmy"
We'll have to wait until 2025 to see if it lives up to the hype
Dina actor Isabela Merced has heaped praise on fellow newcomer Kaitlyn Dever in The Last of Us season 2.
"Give her the damn Emmy, honestly" Merced teased of Dever's work as WLF member Abby during a recent appearance on Happy Sad Confused.
"I'm so excited for people to see how incredibly well [Ellie actor] Bella [Ramsey] and Kaitlyn did on this."
Dever and Merced lead a clutch of fresh faces in The Last of Us season 2, which is currently filming. They are joined by Young Mazino as Jesse, Danny Ramirez as Manny, Ariela Barer as Mel, and Tati Gabrielle as Nora – all characters who will be familiar to those who have played Naughty Dog's sequel The Last of Us Part 2.
As revealed in the first teaser for The Last of Us season 2, Catherine O'Hara is playing an unnamed character from Jackson, seemingly a therapist who seeks to explore an apparent divide between Pedro Pascal's Joel and Ellie. Jeffrey Wright will reprise his game role as Isaac, the leader of the WLF.
Prior to filming, Ramsay had nothing but kind words for Dever – who, ironically, was once lined up to play Ellie in a film adaptation of The Last of Us.
"She’s excellent, Isabela and Young as well," Ramsey told GamesRadar+. "I’m really excited to get going with all of them."
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
The Last of Us season 2 is set to air in 2025. For more, check out the new TV shows coming your way very soon.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.