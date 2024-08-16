Kaitlyn Dever's performance as Abby in The Last of Us season 2 is already getting the highest of praise from one of her co-stars: "Give her the damn Emmy"

Dina actor Isabela Merced has heaped praise on fellow newcomer Kaitlyn Dever in The Last of Us season 2.

"Give her the damn Emmy, honestly" Merced teased of Dever's work as WLF member Abby during a recent appearance on Happy Sad Confused.

"I'm so excited for people to see how incredibly well [Ellie actor] Bella [Ramsey] and Kaitlyn did on this."

Dever and Merced lead a clutch of fresh faces in The Last of Us season 2, which is currently filming. They are joined by Young Mazino as Jesse, Danny Ramirez as Manny, Ariela Barer as Mel, and Tati Gabrielle as Nora – all characters who will be familiar to those who have played Naughty Dog's sequel The Last of Us Part 2.

As revealed in the first teaser for The Last of Us season 2, Catherine O'Hara is playing an unnamed character from Jackson, seemingly a therapist who seeks to explore an apparent divide between Pedro Pascal's Joel and Ellie. Jeffrey Wright will reprise his game role as Isaac, the leader of the WLF.

Prior to filming, Ramsay had nothing but kind words for Dever – who, ironically, was once lined up to play Ellie in a film adaptation of The Last of Us.

"She’s excellent, Isabela and Young as well," Ramsey told GamesRadar+. "I’m really excited to get going with all of them."

The Last of Us season 2 is set to air in 2025. For more, check out the new TV shows coming your way very soon.