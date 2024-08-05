The first teaser for The Last of Us season 2 is here – and it’s given us a glimpse at Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby

Coming to Max in 2024-2025 | The Penguin, The White Lotus, The Last of Us and More - YouTube Watch On

The first teaser for The Last of Us season 2 is here – and it features the first look at Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby.

The 20-second clip, which you can see above starting from 1:16, includes faces both new and old. Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Bella Ramsay’s Ellie are present and accounted for as, too, is Gabriel Luna’s Tommy.

Among the newcomers is Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby (seen crouching under netting in a snowy landscape), Isabela Merced’s Dina, and Jeffrey Wright, who is reprising his role as Washington Liberation Front leader Isaac.

Most intriguing, though, is the interaction between Joel and a new, seemingly original character played by Catherina O’Hara.

In it, she asks Joel, "What did you do?" His emotional reply: "I saved her." Yeah, we’re gonna need the tissues for this one.

Those familiar with the source material of Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed video game sequel will also be able to map out what exactly the second season will cover. No spoilers here, but the lit-up hall in Jackson, inclement wintry weather, and the inclusion of the Seraphite group indicates that – at the very least – the first half of The Last of Us Part 2 will be covered, including a hint at some crucial flashbacks as certain relationships fracture and others begin.

Ahead of the new season, Bella Ramsey praised the "excellent" new cast, which includes Young Mazino as Jesse, as well as their awkward first meeting with Kaitlyn Dever – presumably worlds apart from their upcoming interactions together as Ellie and Abby.

"I’m incredibly happy with who has been cast," Ramsey told GamesRadar+. "It’s exciting for me. I’m happy to have a whole new bunch of people come and join the family. It’s gonna be a lot of fun."

Ramsey continued: "I met Kaitlyn [at a gala] very briefly when we were waiting for our cars. I knew they were talking to her about casting at that point, so it was just sort of quietly like ‘Hey’ and shared numbers and stuff. She’s excellent, Isabela and Young as well, I’m really excited to get going with all of them."

The Last of Us season 2 is currently filming and is set for release in 2025. For more, check out the new TV shows heading your way very soon.