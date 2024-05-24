The Last Of Us video game star Jeffrey Wright will reprise his villain role in season 2 of the hit show

Jeffrey Wright is officially reprising his role as Isaac for The Last of Us season 2.

In the gut-wrenching video game sequel that is The Last of Us Part 2, Wright plays secondary antagonist Isaac Dixon, a former marine turned leader of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF). Wright will now reprise the role for season 2 of HBO's massively successful live-action TV show adaptation. The actor shared the news to his Instagram with the simple caption: "Surprise."

With the addition of Wright, the cast of major players in The Last of Us season 2 is now complete: Isabela Merced (Dora the Explorer) is set to play Dina, with Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) as Abby and Young Mazino (Beef) as Jesse. Wright isn't the first voice/motion capture actor from the video game franchise to join the cast: Merle Dandridge reprised her role as Marlene in season 1. Troy Baker, the voice of Joel, and Ashley Johnson, the voice of Ellie, both made cameos with Johnson playing Ellie's mom.

Season 2 is set to follow the emotionally devastating storyline of The Last of Us Part 2 video game, which fast forwards to an 18-year-old Ellie and her life as an adult following the events of Part 1. Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal will reprise their respective roles – and a first look at the pair was just released.

