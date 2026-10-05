Lanterns co-creator says the most "schmucky-bait" thing they could have done was bring Hal Jordan back from the dead

Lanterns has come to an end with an emotional season finale where we finally learned who killed Hal Jordan. But despite many hoping that Kyle Chandler's Green Lantern would escape his fate, in post-finale interviews, the DCU show's co-creators have made it clear that Hal being alive and well come the final credits was never on the table.
When asked by Collider if Hal could return from the dead in a potential Lanterns season 2, co-creator and writer Damon Lindelof was reticent to speculate, but did confirm, in no uncertain terms, that they never considered ending the season with Hal alive after revealing he was murdered way back in episode 1.
"Even though we knew that it was going to be emotionally devastating and/or disappointing and maybe even frustrating, [we knew] that the worst possible schmuck-baity thing that we could do is show you a pilot where Hal Jordan was definitively dead, and then try to walk it back and say, 'Oh, he was a clone' or 'He's only mostly dead' in the Princess Bride vernacular."
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That's pretty definitive, and is something showrunner Chris Mundy echoed in a separate interview with Brandon Davis, saying: "It's absolutely the end of the season and the end of [John and Hal’s] relationship. I think our intent was always just that, to close that off emotionally. That's the best way to say it. I know there's people that love the idea of Hal going forward but… I would never say never to anything, but it's also like that closed the book on our story for this season."
So, no, despite everyone on god's green Earth hoping that Kyle Chandler's Hal would somehow turn out to be alive and well by the end of the season, it seems that was never on the cards. However, both Mundy and Lindelof left the door ever so slightly ajar on the idea that Hal could return in future seasons, with Lindelof concluding, "Where there's a will, there's a way." It's an ember of hope, at least...
Alongside the reveal of Hal's murderer, the Lanterns season 1 finale confirmed a heavily rumored theory: that Kerry's son, Noah, was a secret Manhunter all along. It also saw John come into possession of a fear-infused lantern crafted by Sinestro. For a full breakdown, be sure to check out our Lanterns ending explained.
Lanterns is streaming now on HBO Max, and on NOW in the UK. For more, head over to our guides on both DCU Chapter One and upcoming DC movies.
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