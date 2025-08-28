James Gunn was the on set stand-in for Eagly in Peacemaker season 2, including his dance solo in the new intro

James Gunn may be the creator, writer, and sometimes director of DC Studios' hit streaming series Peacemaker, but as it turns out, he's also got an in-front-of-the-camera role as the stand-in for Peacemaker's pet eagle, Eagly - with the filmmaker even standing in for Eagly's dance moves in the new intro for Peacemaker season 2, as revealed, somewhat appropriately, by Vulture.

Gunn has some experience with doing mo-cap for a character's dance moves, having also been the stand-in for Baby Groot's dancing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The dance number intro for Peacemaker season 1 was one of the show's biggest delights, the kind of credits sequence you never skip. Season 2 has traded the raucous party-pop of season 1's theme, WigWam's 'Do You Really Wanna Taste It,' for the much more heartfelt and ballad-y 'Oh Lord' by Foxy Shazam.

While some fans are debating whether it lives up to legendary status of the Peacemaker season 1 intro, the season 2 credits sequence has grown on me quite a bit. I've only heard a few songs by Foxy Shazam, so I'm hardly an expert, but the Queen-esque vibes of 'Oh Lord' are a good argument for why Gunn has seemingly made them his band of choice to collaborate with.

Foxy Shazam frontman Eric Nally even co-wrote and performed the Mighty Crabjoys song in Gunn's summer smash-hit Superman.

Having seen the first five episodes of Peacemaker season 2, I can say without a word of spoilers that the epic, sincere 'Oh Lord' feels more and more appropriate as the show goes on. This season of Peacemaker is deeper, sadder, funnier, and more hardcore than the first, so it makes sense that Gunn would set a different tone with the intro.

At the same time, it's extra funny that Gunn himself was the onset stand-in for Peacemaker's pet eagle Eagly, given the bird's role in the show's plot, and his hot-and-cold interactions with Peacemaker and his crew.

New episodes of Peacemaker season 2 premiere every Thursday on HBO Max.