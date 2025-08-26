DC fans are debating Peacemaker season 2's new opening credits and while some are "underwhelmed," others love the change: "James Gunn doesn't miss with music"

Peacemaker season 2 has made one pretty major change right off the bat: switching up the song in the DC show's opening credits.

Season 1's opener was 'Do Ya Wanna Taste It' by Wig Wam, which John Cena's titular antihero and co. danced to, but that's been replaced by 'Oh Lord' by Foxy Shazam for the new installment in DCU Chapter One.

Gunn's soundtracks are always a major talking point of his movies and shows (looking at you, Guardians of the Galaxy), so it's no wonder that the change of tone in Peacemaker's title sequence is sparking conversation.

"Honestly love the change, James Gunn doesn’t miss with music," said one fan on Reddit. "There’s always a purpose and this also introduced me to new music."

"Personally, I wished they had picked a completely new style of dance for this new song," someone else wrote. "The Peacemaker S1 opening was lightning in a bottle, I don't think they captured that by reusing so many of the same moves for a different song with a different tone."

"Initially underwhelmed with the song though have come round to it after listening to it in its entirety and now really enjoying it," said another fan.

"It's just an awful song choice for the dancing. It just doesn't go together," argued another.

"I think the song choice is about more than just tone," someone else argued. "Oh Lord is a song about a child (Julian) being able to escape their real life by imagining being back home with their father. This season is going to be about Peacemaker starting to rely too heavily on escaping his own life into the life of his alternate self who has a happy and healthy relationship with his father."

"It was the only thing I was really nervous about," Gunn said recently, speaking to GamesRadar+ about the song change. "People say, 'How are you going to one-up the first season?' You can't one-up the first season because, truth is, people didn't know a dance scene was coming."

