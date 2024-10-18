New trailer for Batman anime movie is a wild ride with the Yakuza raining from the sky, Japan appearing over Gotham, and the Justice League

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League Trailer | DC - YouTube Watch On

A wild new trailer for the upcoming Batman anime movie Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League is here, and it simply has to be seen to be believed.

For one thing, the footage opens with the Yakuza literally raining down from the sky over Gotham – a phenomenon apparently called "a Yakuza-storm." Then, the islands of Japan appear over Gotham, too, and the Justice League make some cameos. It seems the Yakuza is trying to form a team of their own – appropriately titled the Yakuza League – and it's up to Batman, along with some help from Alfred, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood, to stop them. Check out the trailer above.

The movie is a sequel to 2018's Batman Ninja, which saw the Batfamily sent back in time to feudal Japan. Director Junpei Mizusaki is returning to helm the sequel with Shinji Takagi, with Kamikaze Douga and YamatoWorks once again behind the animation.

This is far from the only Batman project on the way, of course. It was recently announced that an animated movie about the Robins Dick Grayson and Jason Todd – the future Nightwing and Red Hood – was on the way, and then there's the Brave and the Bold movie arriving in DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, as well as the ongoing Matt Reeves-verse (The Penguin is currently releasing weekly, with The Batman 2 on the way).

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League arrives in 2025 on digital and Blu-ray. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows to fill out your watchlist, or see our guide to the most exciting movie release dates of the year to plan your theater trips.