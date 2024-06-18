James Gunn teases "magic" between Clark and Lois actors in upcoming Superman movie

James Gunn has praised the "magic" between David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, the stars of his upcoming Superman movie, teasing the pair's chemistry and performances.

"One year ago today David and Rachel screen-tested for Clark and Lois," Gunn wrote on Threads . "When they first read together it was like magic. What a wonderful year it’s been with two of the most extraordinary, vibrant, and meticulous actors I’ve ever had the opportunity to work with. I can’t wait for you to see them on screen in just a little over a year."

Not much has been revealed about the plot of the film just yet, but we do know that it won't be an origin story and will instead follow a young Clark Kent as a reporter at The Daily Planet, exploring how he balances his Kryptonian and human heritage.

Alongside Corenswet's Superman and Brosnahan's Lois Lane, the cast also includes Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Skyler Gisondo as Clark's Daily Planet colleague Jimmy Olsen. House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock will also make her first appearance as the DCU's Supergirl.

The movie will be the first big-screen project in Gunn and producer Peter Safran's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. First up on the agenda, though, is Creature Commandos, an animated TV show that will stream on Max in late 2024.

Superman flies onto the big screen on July 11, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to this year's biggest movie release dates at a glance.