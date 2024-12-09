James Gunn clarifies that Superman is having "no reshoots": "Just a handful of individual shots to enhance the film"

Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has cleared up whether the movie is going through reshoots or not.

"Sort of," Gunn said on Threads, when asked if it was true that Superman was undergoing additional filming. "Not a few days. We’re doing a day and a half of pickup shots. No scenes. No reshoots. Just a handful of individual shots to enhance the film."

So, while additional material is being shot, it doesn't sound like it's anything that would substantially change the film – instead, it's extra shots to slot into the movie.

Superman stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, and Gunn has had high praise for his leading man. "Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, David Corenswet is going to freak everyone out with how great he is," he said recently. "He is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, and he can do everything. The man is incredible."

The rest of the cast includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

While Superman is the first DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters movie, the first TV show, Creature Commandos, is available now on Max. Check out our Creature Commandos review for our spoiler-free verdict, or our Creature Commandos release schedule to keep up to date.

Superman arrives on July 11, 2025.