James Gunn says new Superman star David Corenswet is going to "freak everyone out" with his performance

James Gunn has given a new update on his upcoming Superman, and he's just as enthusiastic as ever about his Clark Kent. David Corenswet takes on the role for the new movie, and Gunn says he thinks the actor is going to seriously impress audiences.

"Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, David Corenswet is going to freak everyone out with how great he is," the DC Studios head told The Hollywood Reporter. "He is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, and he can do everything. The man is incredible."

We've only had a brief shot of the Pearl star in character as Supes so far, thanks to an early image shared of Clark Kent suiting up. However, Gunn has shared that the Superman trailer is ready to go so we may get a better idea of what to expect very soon. In the interview with THR, Gunn also revealed that test screenings have begun for Superman as well.

Superman marks the first movie of Gunn and his co-CEO Peter Safran's rebooted DCU but the first TV show has already been released. Creature Commandos, a new animated series about some misfit monster heroes, has kicked off on Max.

Comparing the two, Gunn explained: "Superman is an enormous bear of a movie. It’s completely different from this show in every way, but it’s very much fantastic as well." Creature Commandos is airing new episodes weekly, and you can check out our Creature Commandos release schedule for how to watch those.

