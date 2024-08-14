One of Netflix's biggest 2024 shows is coming back for season 2 and its real-world reveal has to be seen to be believed

The Gentlemen is coming back for a second season at Netflix.

As revealed by the streamer via the method of a giant flaming cigar (what else?), the Guy Ritchie-created series has been renewed for season 2. Filming on the new season is expected to commence in 2025. See the incredible real-world reveal for yourself below. Even Henry Cavill's Wolverine would be impressed with the size of that cigar.

Roll on Season 2 of The Gentlemen. 🔥Filming is due to kick off in 2025! pic.twitter.com/NbHjjTpmeMAugust 14, 2024

A spin-off of Ritchie's 2019 film of the same name, The Gentlemen sees Theo James' Eddie Horniman unwillingly inheriting his father's estate as the new Duke of Halstead – a title which includes a cannabis operation overseen by Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario).

From there, Eddie must juggle running the organization and fending off multiple colorful characters from the criminal underworld, each looking to take a chunk out of his fledgling empire.

The Gentlemen, which also stars Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, and Vinnie Jones, proved a success with viewers on Netflix upon its release in February.

The crime series hit 20 million weekly views at its peak and spent 10 weeks in the Netflix top 10 for total views for an English series – making it one of the streamer's biggest original hits of the year.

Ritchie – who can count Snatch and two Sherlock Holmes movies among his best-known works – is also directing a Ray Donovan spin-off "loosely" based in the series' universe. Titled The Donovans, he will be joined by Ronan Bennett, the showrunner behind another Netflix hit: Top Boy.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our picks for the best shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.