Guy Ritchie is making a spin-off show from one of America's best crime drama series

Ray Donovan, the US crime drama starring Liev Schreiber as the titular ‘fixer’, has spawned a spin-off "loosely based" on the original series – and it’s got a creative dream team behind it.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, The Donovans transplants the universe of the show to Europe.

The synopsis reads: "With the most powerful clients in Europe, The Donovans will see family fortunes and reputations at risk, odd alliances unfold, and betrayal around every corner; and while the family might be London’s most elite fixers today, the nature of their business means there is no guarantee what’s in store tomorrow."

Guy Ritchie – best known for Snatch, Lock, Stock, and two Sherlock Holmes movies – is on board to direct the project. Joining him is Ronan Bennett, the showrunner behind Netflix’s Top Boy.

In a statement, Bennett said: "We’re going to deliver a show which provides massive thrills, entertainment and a huge rush of adrenaline for audiences around the world. At the same time, I’m totally focused on exploring real characters, in body and in soul, and I’m committed to writing stories with deep dramatic impact."

No release date or casting has been announced for The Donovans – nor how (or even if) it will tie in to the main Showtime series, which aired across seven seasons from 2013 to 2020.

Ritchie isn’t just sticking to television, however. A new movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare starring Henry Cavill, is set for release on April 19.

