Henry Cavill's new action movie with Guy Ritchie gets release date - and it's really soon

It looks like we will be seeing Henry Cavill back on our screens very soon as the release date for The Witcher actor’s upcoming movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare has been revealed, and it's just around the corner.

Lionsgate has announced that the World War 2 action movie directed and co-written by Guy Ritchie, best known for Sherlock Holmes and Snatch, will premiere in theatres on April 19 this year.

Adapted from the book The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill’s Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops by Damien Lewis, the movie follows the first-ever special forces organization formed during the Second World War by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials.

The synopsis reads: “The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.”

After filming wrapped during the spring of last year, frontman Cavill had nothing but praise for the project, "It's rare to come across a team so driven, dedicated and committed to the storytelling” said the actor via Instagram. This is not the first time Cavill has worked with the renowned British director, as he starred in Ritchie’s 2015 spy flick The Man from U.N.C.L.E. alongside Alicia Vikander.

Aside from Man of Steel ’s Cavill, the cast also includes Baby Driver ’s Eiza González, Reacher’s Alan Ritchson In Time’s Alex Pettyfer, After’s Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Dune ’s Babs Olusamokun, Beyond the Universe’s Henrique Zaga, Inglourious Basterds ’ Til Schweiger, with The Gentlemen ’s Henry Golding, and Saw’s Cary Elwes.