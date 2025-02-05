Ted Lasso star says she isn't interested in doing in a spin-off, but teases a fourth season instead: "It sounds like there might be a season 4"

AFC Richmond's changing room doors may open once again as Ted Lasso star Juno Temple gives a promising update on a potential fourth season.

"I’ve heard the kind of stunt version of, yeah, potentially, it sounds like there might be a season 4," said Temple in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I don't know when. I don't know exactly who, what, why, where, but I think it sounds like those cogs are turning."

First premiering in 2020, the football comedy series quickly proved to be a hit with fans, but concluded in its third season with the finale titled, 'So Long, Farewell.' Soon after, co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis confirmed that the story was over. But fans still want more.

Although there has been no official confirmation of season 4, it seems like the cast have left little hints as to who could be returning and when filming could start. However, many fans still believe a spin-off is on the cards after director Declan Lowney teased back in 2023 that although the show had a three-season arc, "There will be other things."

Temple plays model-turned-PR consultant Keeley Jones who, by the end of season 3, is successfully running her own PR company and looking to establish a Richmond women’s football club. However, with so much going on for Jones, Temple is still not convinced about a spin-off. "The idea of a spinoff with Ted Lasso is a complicated one for me, because it so feels like a team that I don't know if I would want to do a spinoff," Temple adds.

"I don't want to be a part of it if everybody else isn't. It's a team. It's a real team!" But when ET mentions a series following a women's football team, Temple responds: "I think, also, women's football is something that is so exciting — especially in England, we've been doing so well — but I think it's something that... It would be a great storyline."

