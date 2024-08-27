Ted Lasso will reportedly lose one of its major players for its shock season 4 return

As the popular Apple TV Plus show Ted Lasso gears up for a potential season 4 renewal *crosses fingers*, it looks like one of the series’ most bellowed characters may not return.

Due to scheduling conflicts, it has been reported that Phil Dunster, who plays footballer Jamie Tartt, has not been cast again in the series, as per Deadline . The news comes after the studio reached out to other cast members over the weekend. Apple TV Plus is yet to comment on the issue.

Although it has not yet been confirmed, Dunster’s absence from the fourth season may be down to the star’s commitment to other projects. Dunster currently stars in thriller shows Prime Video’s The Devil’s Hour and Apple TV Plus’ Surface. However, even if Dunster does not reprise his role as the AFC Richmond player in full capacity, there is always the option to appear in Ted Lasso season 4 as a guest star.

(Image credit: AppleTV+)

In the same report, it was suggested that as of now stars Hannah Waddingham who plays Rebecca Walton, Brett Goldstein who portrays Roy Kent, and Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins, will all return to season 4, that is if it is even greenlit at all.

There is no confirmation if co-creator, co-writer, co-producer, and star Jason Sudeikis will return. The show follows an American football coach (Sudeikis) hired to manage a British football (soccer) team despite having no previous experience. As Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso himself, his return seems like a pretty important factor. In fact, just recently, co-creator Bill Lawrence told Collider that the fourth season’s renewal relies on Sudeikis’ return.

However, as Ted Lasso season 3 ended with Roy Kent becoming AFC Richmond’s new coach, Keeley for an AFC Richmond women’s team, and Ted finally arriving back in the US with his family, we wonder if we will ever see Lasso on the British training grounds again. It is also unclear whether Coach Beard’s Brendan Hunt or Keeley Jones’ Juno Temple will return or not. The cast also includes Nick Mohammed and Sarah Niles.

Ted Lasso season 4 has not yet been confirmed. Seasons 1-3 are available to watch now on Apple TV Plus. For more check out the best Apple TV Plus shows, or keep up with new TV shows heading your way soon.