Ted Lasso director hints that spin-offs are coming - but not until at least 2025

Ted Lasso might be over, but spin-offs may very well be on the way.

"Everybody knew it was the end, but it’s also the end for now. It’s going to be two or three years before anything happens – if anything happens," director Declan Lowney told The Hollywood Reporter.

Added Lowney: "You know, I think that it [could have] kept going, but it had done its thing – the three-season arc, that was the deal, that was what [Jason Sudeikis] wanted. But I feel there’s something else. … There will be other things."

The official Apple TV Twitter account even seemed to be hinting at a potential spin-off, posting a photo of Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), and Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed), with the caption "smells like potential" after the series finale aired.

"I’m wary of a spin-off, to be honest," Mohammed previously told GamesRadar+. "Don’t get me wrong, if everyone else was up for it and doing it, and the story felt intriguing and interesting, I’d be open to it, of course. But, particularly with Nate, we have told a real story with him, so you wouldn’t want to do something substandard."

Season three ended with Ted returning to the US, Roy becoming the new manager of AFC Richmond, Beard remaining as assistant coach, and Nate returning as assistant to the kit man. Whether or not we get a new series based on the trio's post-Ted adventures remains to be seen.

