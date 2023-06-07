Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed may have teased a potential spin-off

The finale of Ted Lasso season 3 only aired last week, but it seems that a spin-off series could already be on the cards.

The official Apple TV Twitter account seems to be dropping hints, after a photo was posted of Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), and Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed), with the caption "smells like potential." Mohammed shared the post to his own account with an accompanying zipped-mouth emoji – implying that there's something secret going on that he needs to keep quiet about.

After Ted returned Stateside in the season 3 finale, Roy is now the manager of AFC Richmond, with Beard remaining as assistant coach, and a newly redeemed Nate returning as assistant to the kit man.

If another installment is on the way, it would have to be up to scratch for Mohammed to justify returning to Richmond. "I’m wary of a spin-off, to be honest," the actor recently told GamesRadar+. "Don’t get me wrong, if everyone else was up for it and doing it, and the story felt intriguing and interesting, I’d be open to it, of course. But, particularly with Nate, we have told a real story with him, so you wouldn’t want to do something substandard."

As for potential plot lines, fans have speculated about a new series revolving around a new Richmond women's team, which Keeley (Juno Temple) and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) seemed more than keen to kickstart at the end of season 3.

All episodes of Ted Lasso are now available to stream on Apple TV Plus. If you're in need of something new to watch, take a look at our guide to the best new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.