Ted Lasso season 4 could start filming soon according to a mysterious statement from one of the actors
"The last thing I want is for people to be going mad," he said
We have *potentially* good news for Ted Lasso fans, as one of the show's main actors has seemingly teased season 4 of Apple TV+'s beloved show. Now, let's not rush to conclusions, since the new episodes have not been officially confirmed, and season 3 is still considered the end of the series.
The statement that has fans assuming filming of the new season is imminent came from Nick Mohammed, who played AFC Richmond's ambitious assistant coach Nate Shelley in the show. The actor teased his return to Ted Lasso in a video while announcing rescheduled dates for his Show Pony comedy tour.
When he explained the reasons for the scheduling conflict, Mohammed explained he has "some filming I have not been able to shift for love of money." He added: "I cannot say what that filming is. But it will be announced shortly."
"In the meantime, I would really appreciate if people just didn’t speculate as to what they think it might be. The last thing I want is for people to be going mad," Mohammed continued, while holding up the iconic blue-and-yellow "BELIEVE" sign from Ted Lasso.
An important announcement from Mr. Swallow regarding his upcoming brand new tour: ‘Show Pony’ 🎠 #tedlasso🎟️ https://t.co/THqguaOkwG pic.twitter.com/yYQATuEMkVJanuary 16, 2025
Of course, this cannot be considered an official confirmation for the show's renewal, as it might have been a joke from Mohammed, or it could be referring to some other Ted Lasso-related project. However, this playful tease has now fans hoping for the show's return.
Rumours for a new Ted Lasso season are not new, with Deadline reporting last summer that the show is hoping to be greenlighted along with three returning actors — Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Walton, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, and Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins.
Ted Lasso season 3 ended with Roy Kent becoming AFC Richmond’s new coach, and Ted going back to the US, so Goldstein could become the new lead in the show. For now, we'll have to wait and see.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Ted Lasso season 4 has not yet been confirmed. Seasons 1-3 are available to watch now on Apple TV Plus. For more check out the best Apple TV Plus shows, or keep up with new TV shows heading your way soon.
Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.
Friends star David Schwimmer finds it "really moving" how the show is still helping fans 30 years on: "I just feel really grateful"
The next season of an Apple TV Plus fan-fave show has been cancelled as it "cannot be salvaged" after its star suddenly pulled out three quarters of the way through filming