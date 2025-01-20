Ted Lasso season 4 could start filming soon according to a mysterious statement from one of the actors

We have *potentially* good news for Ted Lasso fans, as one of the show's main actors has seemingly teased season 4 of Apple TV+'s beloved show. Now, let's not rush to conclusions, since the new episodes have not been officially confirmed, and season 3 is still considered the end of the series.

The statement that has fans assuming filming of the new season is imminent came from Nick Mohammed, who played AFC Richmond's ambitious assistant coach Nate Shelley in the show. The actor teased his return to Ted Lasso in a video while announcing rescheduled dates for his Show Pony comedy tour.

When he explained the reasons for the scheduling conflict, Mohammed explained he has "some filming I have not been able to shift for love of money." He added: "I cannot say what that filming is. But it will be announced shortly."

"In the meantime, I would really appreciate if people just didn’t speculate as to what they think it might be. The last thing I want is for people to be going mad," Mohammed continued, while holding up the iconic blue-and-yellow "BELIEVE" sign from Ted Lasso.

An important announcement from Mr. Swallow regarding his upcoming brand new tour: ‘Show Pony’ 🎠 #tedlasso🎟️ https://t.co/THqguaOkwG pic.twitter.com/yYQATuEMkVJanuary 16, 2025

Of course, this cannot be considered an official confirmation for the show's renewal, as it might have been a joke from Mohammed, or it could be referring to some other Ted Lasso-related project. However, this playful tease has now fans hoping for the show's return.

Rumours for a new Ted Lasso season are not new, with Deadline reporting last summer that the show is hoping to be greenlighted along with three returning actors — Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Walton, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, and Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins.

Ted Lasso season 3 ended with Roy Kent becoming AFC Richmond’s new coach, and Ted going back to the US, so Goldstein could become the new lead in the show. For now, we'll have to wait and see.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ted Lasso season 4 has not yet been confirmed. Seasons 1-3 are available to watch now on Apple TV Plus. For more check out the best Apple TV Plus shows, or keep up with new TV shows heading your way soon.