One-Punch Man season 3 finally gets a release window – and it falls on a significant anniversary for the superhero anime
One-Punch Man officially returns in 2025
After months of patiently waiting, fans finally have an update on the release plans for the hotly anticipated One-Punch Man season 3.
"One-Punch Man season 3 scheduled to air in 2025! The newest season of the series is scheduled to air in the 10th anniversary year of when the first season aired!" the show's official Twitter account announced. "Look forward to more information."
A 10th anniversary promo video has also been released. While it doesn't feature much in the way of new news, it neatly recaps Saitama's hard-hitting journey to date. There's also a tease of future 2025 celebrations to mark a decade of the superhero anime, including a One-Punch Man Serious Music Festival on September 14, 2025 and the release of full opening and ending videos.
It's been a long road to get here, however. Expectations were raised in February by the release of a One-Punch Man season 3 trailer. The extent of it promised much, but the adaptation of the Monster Association arc was largely put on ice for much of the calendar year, with only a sprinkling of character posters satiating fans. With such a long gap between the first and second seasons in 2015 and 2019 respectively, at least we finally have a date to circle in our calendars.
2025, then, is shaping up to be an even bigger year for new anime than 2024 was. Solo Leveling season 2, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, and My Hero Academia season 8 means several big hitters will have a presence on our screens in the next 12 months. But they might not hit as hard as Saitama and One-Punch Man season 3.
