Hideo Kojima has high praise for emotional new episode of hit Netflix anime show Dan Da Dan: "It surpassed The Boss"

Hideo Kojima is back with his mini TV and film reviews, and this time it's for the popular new sci-fi anime Da Da Dan.

"Episode 7 of 'Dandadan.' Acrobatic Silky by Kikuko Inoue was awesome. Brilliant. It surpassed The Boss," Kojima wrote on Twitter, including a still from one of the emotional episode's stand-out scenes.

Dan Da Dan episode 7 centers on the tragic backstory of villain Acrobatic Silky, and explains - in a manga-accurate series of events - how she became a ghost. Oh, and, Aira gets eaten by a Yokai monster. The series follows Momo (Shion Wakayama) and Okarun (Natsuki Hanae), who are thrown into a world of ghosts, aliens, and awakened powers.

Kojima's tweet refers to a popular meme originating in Metal Gear Solid 3, where in the end the game's protagonist is told that he is "above even the Boss" and awarded the endearingly goofy rank of "Big Boss." Many of the replies to Kojima's tweet are from excited fans who say they've "never seen higher praise" than that.

The video game mogul is known for his Twitter reviews - and usually the short ones are the most negative. If Kojima says he simply watched a movie or show and doesn't include a review, that's more or less how we know he didn't really enjoy it (see also: Kojima's Madame Web and Venom 3 tweets).

Dan Da Dan is streaming now on Netflix and Crunchyroll. For more, check out our Dan Da Dan release schedule to find out when new episodes are released, or check out our list of the best anime to add to your streaming queue right now.