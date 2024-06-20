Crunchyroll unveils its summer anime lineup, including the return of a video game adaptation

Crunchyroll has unveiled its summer anime lineup, with dozens of new shows and old favorites to look forward to over the next few months.

The anime streamer is brightening up what is, typically, a traditionally dry season for new releases. Among the highlights are Tower of God season 2 on July 7, plus the return of Nier: Automata Ver1.1A, the adaptation of the beloved 2017 PlatinumGames title, on July 5.

Monogotari’s Off & Monster season is streaming from July 6, while we have a keen interest in new series Wistoria: Wand and Sword, which sees protagonist Will Serfort aim to prove the sword is mightier than the wand in a world where magic reigns supreme.

The Crunchyroll summer 2024 lineup is as follows:

Shy season 2 – July 1

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible – July 1

TASUKETSU -Fate of the Majority- – July 2

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian – July 3

Senpai is an Otokonoko – July 4

Twilight Out of Focus – July 4

Days with my Stepsister – July 4

The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses season 2 – July 4

Pseudo Harem – July 4

Nier: Automata Ver1.1A – July 5

Quality Assurance in Another World – July 5

Shoshimin: How to Become Ordinary – July 6

Monogatari Series: Off & Monster season – July 6

Tower of God season 2 – July 7

Wistoria: Wand and Sword – July 7

Narenare -Cheer for You!- – July 7

VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream – July 7

A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring – July 7

Mayonaka Punch – July 8

No Longer Allowed in Another World – July 9

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World season 2 – July 10

Love is Indivisible by Twins – July 10

Bye Bye, Earth – July 12

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! – July 13

ATRI -My Dear Moments- –July 13

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? – July 13

Sengoko Youko – July 17

Delico’s Nursery – August 7

Several anime are also continuing on from the spring season. They are: Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf, Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction, One Piece’s Egghead arc, My Hero Academia season 7, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3, Detective Conan’s Case Closed, Chibi Makuro-chan, Yatagarasu, and Wonderful Precure!

Though unconfirmed, the absence of Demon Slayer season 4 there would suggest the Hashira Training arc is coming to a close at the end of June, rather than stretching into July.

The full list of Crunchyroll’s summer 2024 anime schedule can also be found on the streamer’s official site.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more from the world of anime, check out our guides to new anime – including Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and One-Punch Man season 3.