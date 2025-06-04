Crunchyroll's Anime Expo plans are here, and it involves exclusive episode premieres and a look ahead to "what's next" for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Crunchyroll has unveiled its big plans for 2025's Anime Expo – and there's plenty of reason to get excited about what is already a stacked July for pop culture fans.

Essentially anime's answer to San Diego Comic-Con, the annual event (emanating from Los Angeles on July 3-6) feels like a bigger deal than ever this year. Hot off the heels of the Anime Awards in Tokyo, the streamer is bringing exclusive premieres, major panels, and more info about some of the most hotly anticipated new anime around.

Among the headline acts is a 50-minute long panel on July 4 titled 'Frieren: Beyond the Journey.' The synopsis reads: 'Get ready for a conversation with some of the cast and staff behind one of the most-talked about anime in recent history! Join the voice of Stark (Chiaki Kobayashi), Producer Yuichiro Fukushi, and Composer Evan Call as they talk about their experiences working in the show, and what's next for Frieren!'

Now, forget Superman and Fantastic Four. July is now officially Frieren Month for me. I've been desperate to hear more about Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 since bingeing it.

All we know so far is it's set for January 2026, with little more than a poster to show for it. We could be only weeks away from a more substantial teaser or trailer as Frieren, Fern, and Stark head further north on their journey.

Elsewhere, Crunchyroll has announced a panel for The Apothecary Diaries season 2, a premiere of Dr. Stone Science Future part 2 five days before it hits streaming, and an 80-minute panel glancing ahead at what's to come later this year. Discover the full lineup on Crunchyroll's website.

