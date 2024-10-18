Crunchyroll confirms January release date for Dr. Stone season 4, bolstering 2025's stellar anime lineup

Crunchyroll has finally confirmed when Dr. Stone season 4 will premiere, and it's pretty damn soon. The hit anime show is set to return in January, bolstering 2025's already stellar lineup.

The streamer announced the news alongside a Japanese-language teaser trailer, which you can watch below – though it's worth noting that it's predominantly made up of footage from previous chapters. There is a peek at a new installment, which is officially subtitled Dr. Stone Science Future, but it's right at the very end.

アニメ『Dr.STONE SCIENCE FUTURE』第4期最終シーズン《スーパーティザーPV》|2025年1月より第1クール放送開始‼ - YouTube Watch On

First released in 2019, Dr. Stone is based on Riichiro Inagaki's manga series of the same. It follows Senku Ishigami, a scientific whizz kid who sets out to rebuild civilization after the world was mysteriously petrified for 3,700 years. Season 2 screened in 2021 while season 3 arrived in 2023, so season 4 has had a pretty speedy turnaround.

"Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world," it continues. "Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing...

Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!"

Other anime shows set to debut (or return) in 2025 include Netflix's Sakamoto Days, My Happy Marriage season 2, Solo Leveling season 2, and My Hero Academia's eighth and final season. One Piece will resume its current Egghead arc in April, too.

Dr. Stone seasons 1 to 4 and TV special Dr. Stone: Ryusui are streaming on Crunchyroll now. For more, check out our picks for the best anime you should be watching.