Blue Lock season 2 confirms surprise episode count and reveals what's next for the sports anime

Blue Lock season 2 is set to kick off in October – that much we know. Now, though, there's news of a surprise episode count and a look ahead to what exactly is going to happen next in the sports anime.

Blue Lock's next season, as per the show's official Twitter account, will be titled Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan. It will consist of 14 episodes, a slight step down from the debut season's acclaimed 24-episode run.

The announcement even comes with a new key visual, which depicts several key players – including Yoichi Isagi and Rin Itoshi – duking it out on the field.

As expected, the soccer series will adapt the next major arc from Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's manga. It will see those held at Blue Lock in a match for all the marbles – with the winner getting control of the future of the Japanese national team.

First debuting in 2022, the Blue Lock anime revolves around the exploits of a select group of high school students who are held in a rigorous training program designed to create the world's biggest, most selfish, striker.

Chief among them is Isagi who, fresh off a disappointment in his school's Nationals qualifying game, is enlisted in the camp alongside hundreds of other prodigious talents.

Blue Lock season 2 begins on October 5, 2024. For the latest on other new anime shows and movies, check out our in-depth looks at Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3, and Attack on Titan The Movie: The Last Attack.